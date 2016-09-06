U.S. sales of the Prius are down 26% this year through August, due to low gas prices

The Prius has long been the standard in eco-friendly automobiles, and its MPG has only gotten better since the 1990s when the hybrid gas-electric car was first introduced. But it seems like a cleaner 54 MPG car can’t compete against lower gas prices, reports MarketWatch. Sales of the Prius are down 26% through August this year, largely due to cheap gas prices in the U.S. However the car is still a best-seller in its home market of Japan.