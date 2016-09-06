The Brazzers porn site has been hacked and customer names have been exposed

The hack actually occurred in 2013 but didn’t come to light until now, reports Motherboard. The hackers gained access to over 800,000 customer email addresses, user names, and clear text passwords by exploiting vulnerabilities in the vBulletin software used to run the chat forum where users talk about their favorite porn actors and videos. But besides the potential leak of real names, those affected by the hack could be open to even more embarrassment, security researcher Troy Hunt told Motherboard, because it also exposed user conversations: