Intel is buying a drone and virtual reality chipmaker

The company announced on Monday that it was buying Movidius, a startup that makes vision processors found inside virtual reality devices and drones , reports Recode . Announcing the acquisition, Josh Walden, senior VP of Intel ‘s new technology group, said:

“The ability to track, navigate, map, and recognize both scenes and objects using Movidius’s low power and high performance (chips) opens up opportunities in areas where heat, battery life, and form factors are key. Specifically, we will look to deploy the technology across our efforts in augmented, virtual, and merged reality; drones; robotics; digital security cameras; and beyond.”

The exact terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but it’s expected the acquisition will be finalized by the end of the year.