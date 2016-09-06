advertisement
Scientists have created a new laser using human blood

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

University of Michigan researchers have developed a new laser where the key ingredient is human blood, reports the university’s Michigan Engineering blog. When an FDA-approved fluorescent dye is added to human blood, the researchers discovered that they could better harness a laser’s light to suit their needs—for example, filtering it to reduce background noise or amplifying it to exaggerate small changes in cell activity. One key benefit of the blood laser would allow a surgeon to precisely detect the very fine edges of a tumor, allowing them to extract even the tiniest bits of the harmful tissue.

