The European Space Agency has finally found the Philae comet lander . . . stuck in a crack

Almost two years after the Philae comet lander made the historic touchdown on a comet, the European Space Agency has now pinpointed exactly where on the comet the lander touched down: sideways in a rocky crevice in the shadow of a large crater on the comet, the agency said in a blog post. After touching down on the comet’s surface on November 12, 2014, Philae sent back limited data about its touchdown, but since then signs of life from the lander have been sparse. But a picture taken by the Rosetta space probe on September 2 finally spotted the lander on the comet—and just in time. Later this month the Rosetta will be crash-landed into the comet, where it will meet its demise.