Snapchat joins Bluetooth SIG, sparking hardware rumors

The social media company has joined other tech heavyweights including Samsung, Apple, and Microsoft as a member of the Bluetooth SIG–the consortium of companies that oversee the Bluetooth wireless standard, reports the Financial Times. Snapchat’s membership suggests the company may be moving into hardware development, the FT says, since there is no reason for software-only companies to join the SIG. The FT speculates that Snapchat could be working on an augmented reality device that uses Bluetooth, especially after the company recently acquired AR headset startup Vergence Lab and made other high-level AR hires.