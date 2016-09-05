The SpaceX launchpad explosion last week is bad for everybody

Yes, it’s bad for SpaceX, since the company may need to pay Israel’s Space Communication Ltd., whose new Amos-6 communications satellite SpaceX’s rocket was carrying, $50 million since it got destroyed in the blast, reports TNW , but the catastrophic explosion is also bad for everyone in the space industry, says the New York Times :

The explosion of a SpaceX rocket last Thursday will have an impact across the space industry, far beyond the losses on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Fla. An Israeli satellite operator’s deal to sell itself to a Chinese company is imperiled. Planned launches of communications satellites that support international mobile phone service and digital television are delayed and put in doubt. NASA’s cargo deliveries to the International Space Station will probably be disrupted.

The common link between all those examples is they all had plans to use SpaceX’s services to get their payloads safely into orbit on the cheap–something SpaceX’s explosion last week now puts into doubt.