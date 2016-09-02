advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Samsung Note 7s blew up because of contact between positive and negative battery poles

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

“Based on our investigation, we learned that there was an issue with the battery cell,” a Samsung spokesperson explained in a note to Fast Company late Friday afternoon. “An overheating of the battery cell occurred when the anode-to-cathode came into contact, which is a very rare manufacturing process error.” 

In simple terms the anode pole (negative electrode) on a lithium-ion battery is where the power enters the battery from the charging apparatus. The cathode pole (positive electrode) is the point where the energy is slowly released after a chemical process takes place inside the battery. When the battery charges and discharges, ions shuttle between cathode and anode. Physical contact between those two poles can lead to a very rapid energy release—an explosion. 

The Note 7 uses a 3,500 mAh fast-charging Lithium-Ion battery. As of September 1, 35 battery blowups have been reported through Samsung’s customer service centers—17 in Korea, 17 in the U.S., and one in Taiwan. Samsung reportedly uses a different battery manufacturer for each major market is serves. We are waiting for more details from Samsung. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life