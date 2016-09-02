A peek at AliveCor’s electrocardiogram for the Apple Watch

AliveCor is developing a new watch band called Kardia for the Apple Watch that includes the first clinical-grade electrocardiogram, or EKG, to monitor heart health. I met with the company’s CEO, Vic Gundotra, today to sneak a peek at the device, which is still awaiting clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The device works by tracking the wearer’s EKG to detect signs of atrial fibrillation, the most common type of heart arrhythmia that affects some 6 million Americans. That way, users can proactively seek treatment. Gundotra tells me that the Kardia band is ideal for those who don’t want colleagues or friends to know that they might have cardiac issues, as it’s fairly inconspicuous. The sensor is tiny enough to fit snugly into a watch band: