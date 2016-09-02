Ninth Circuit okays lawsuit against Match.com after woman gets stabbed by date

Courthouse News reports that a lawsuit against Match.com was given the go ahead by the Ninth Circuit after a woman was nearly stabbed to death by her date. The court cited a recent opinion in a case against the website Model Mayhem in which an aspiring model was allegedly drugged and raped by men she’d met on the site.

Internet law experts criticized that opinion, saying it is inconsistent with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields websites from liability for the actions of their users.