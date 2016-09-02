3Doodler has a new plastic-squirting pen for design pros

3Doodler takes a moment to get your head around. It’s a 3D printing “pen” that extrudes a strand of plastic you can use to draw wireframe designs on a flat surface or even rising up into the air. Still hard to picture? Best to check this video of the pen in action.

3Doodler started in 2013 as something of a toy for crafters, but the company now aims at design professionals like architects and engineers with its 3Doodler PRO, which went on sale September 1 for $249. The new model is hyper-adjustable. Clad in carbon fiber, the pen has controls for temperature and rate of flow for the plastic, to tweak how it comes out and how malleable it is.

There’s also an adjustable fan to control how fast the strands cool. And there are plenty of plastic styles to choose from: about 90 including wood, copper, and bronze finishes.