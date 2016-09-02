Scientists spent 6 years trying to breed Dory in captivity

It’s the most popular movie of the year, and soon it could be the most popular fish in your tank. After six years, a team of researchers at the University of Florida have figured out how to breed the saltwater blue tang fish in tanks. The species, native to the Pacific Ocean, was made famous by the character Dory in the Pixar films Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. The latter is the top-grossing domestic release of 2016 so far, raking in more than $479 million in the U.S.

The breeding breakthrough could lead to blue tangs becoming a common sight in personal aquariums, which, if memory serves, were kind of considered prisons by the characters in the original movie.

Phys.org has more details on the findings.

[Photo: Pixar]