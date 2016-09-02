China is investigating the Didi-Uber deal on antitrust grounds 

On Friday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said it would be looking into the planned sale of Uber’s China business to ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, according to the Wall Street Journal . The Commerce Ministry is concerned that the deal would give Didi a monopoly on the growing ride-hailing industry in the region.

In order to be considered for an antitrust review in China, the report says, Uber China’s revenue would need to surpass $60 million annually. Officials from Didi say Uber China’s revenue doesn’t meet this metric. However, there may be a dispute over how Uber tracks its revenue. Even so, the investigation itself does not mean the deal won’t necessarily go through.