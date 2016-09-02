advertisement
China is investigating the Didi-Uber deal on antitrust grounds 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

On Friday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said it would be looking into the planned sale of Uber’s China business to ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Commerce Ministry is concerned that the deal would give Didi a monopoly on the growing ride-hailing industry in the region. 

In order to be considered for an antitrust review in China, the report says, Uber China’s revenue would need to surpass $60 million annually. Officials from Didi say Uber China’s revenue doesn’t meet this metric. However, there may be a dispute over how Uber tracks its revenue. Even so, the investigation itself does not mean the deal won’t necessarily go through. 

