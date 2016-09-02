advertisement
Here is the full list of moderators for the 2016 presidential debates

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The Commission on Presidential Debates just announced the list of poor souls, er, lucky journalists who will be moderating the debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Here’s the full list:  

First presidential debate:
Monday, September 26, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY
• Lester Holt, Anchor, NBC Nightly News

Second presidential debate (town meeting):
Sunday, October 9, Washington University in St. Louis
• Martha Raddatz, Co-Anchor of This Week, ABC
• Anderson Cooper, CNN

Third presidential debate:
Wednesday, October 19, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
• Chris Wallace, Anchor, Fox News Sunday

Vice presidential debate:
Tuesday, October 4, Longwood University, Farmville, VA 
• Elaine Quijano, Anchor, CBSN and Correspondent, CBS News

 

