Could film editors see their jobs taken over by AI? Perhaps, reports Co.Create :

20th Century Fox and IBM have served up a prime example of creative craft made by artificial intelligence. For the upcoming thriller Morgan, the two brands have unveiled the first movie trailer edited by artificial intelligence, along with a brief mini-doc following the trailer about the editorial process with IBM’s Watson.

So does the first trailer cut by AI make you want to see the film? Check it out below.