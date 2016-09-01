Aspiring Tesla owners just suffered a legal setback in Missouri

The electric carmaker suffered a legal setback today when a circuit court judge ruled that it is not a franchised auto dealer and therefore should not be licensed to sell cars in the state of Missouri. As the Associated Press reported, the Missouri Auto Dealers Association, a trade group, sued the state’s revenue department arguing that Tesla’s direct-to-consumer business model violates a state law that requires car manufacturers to sell cars through dealerships. Tesla has the revenue department on its side, but a judge ruled in favor of the trade group’s motion for summary judgement. The ruling could mean that Tesla’s license won’t be renewed.

Get the full story here.