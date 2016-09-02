Bruno Magli starts designing shoes for women again, with Lucy Liu as spokesperson

Bruno Magli, an Italian luxury shoe brand founded in 1936, took a three year hiatus from designing women’s shoes. This was a rare blip in the brand’s history, since it was well known for creating fashionable women’s shoes for decades. The brand’s archives are full of shoes that typified the styles of the times.

But it is back with a vengeance for the Autumn Winter 2016 season, with a collection of women’s shoes and a new face for the brand: Lucy Liu.

Liu collaborated with the shoe designer to develop a new style that has been named after her. “The Lucy” pictured below, features an M shape on the front, which is reminiscent of several shoes from the brand’s past. (It costs $475 and are available on the brand’s website.) Liu says she will be donating a portion of her proceeds from this shoe to benefit UNICEF, where she is an ambassador.

[Images via Bruno Magli]