Report: Samsung will announce “unprecedented” recall of new Note 7 phones on blowup concerns

Yonhap News Service in Korea today quotes an unnamed Samsung official saying the company will soon announce a full recall of its new premium smartphone, the Galaxy Note 7. At least two Galaxy Note 7 owners posted images and video of the new device burnt to a crisp after the battery blew up during charging.

“The most important thing is the safety of our customers and we don’t want to disappoint our loyal customers,” the Samsung exec said. He added that his company will announce the results of its investigation, as well as “comprehensive countermeasures” this weekend or early next week.

Korea Herald reported Wednesday that Samsung stopped filling orders for the phones early this week. The device, which was reportedly selling briskly since its August 19 launch, uses a new technology for fast battery charging; we’ll have to wait and see if that is a related factor in the explosions.

[Image was posted by Mr. Ni66666 at Baidu]