HP Enterprise may sell off software business for up to $10B

HPE has had the software business on the sales block with the help of Goldman Sachs for some time now, and hopes to get between $8 billion and $10 billion for it, Reuters reports. Reuters cites unnamed sources saying that HPE has heard offers of as high as $7.5 billion.

The top private equity bidder so far is the buyout firm Thoma Bravo but, Reuters says, the two sides are still negotiating on price.

HPE separated from HP (consumer products) last year, and HPE CEO Meg Whitman wants to refocus the company on selling data storage and networking gear, and related services.