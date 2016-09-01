Hate chip credit cards? So does the person in line behind you 

Today in “things you didn’t need to do a white paper on,” Square Inc. just released a white paper revealing the widespread frustration consumers are feeling about those chip-enabled credit and debit cards. The cards are said to be more secure than traditional magnetic-stripe cards, but they also slow down the payment process. Customers futzing with payment terminals and trying to figure out where to stick their cards is now a familiar sight at checkout lines around the country. Square enlisted help from the research firm Qualtrics to survey 1,000-plus consumers and found that frustration with slow processing speeds was the No. 1 complaint. An overwhelming 91% of debit card users hated the slower speeds, while 87% of credit card users did.