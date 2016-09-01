Lead Calvin Klein underwear designer heads to Mack Weldon

Congdon has been in the fashion industry for nearly two decades, having served in design roles at brands such as Uniqlo, Perry Ellis, J.Crew, Nautica, and Club Monaco.

Mack Weldon is part of the recent boom in direct-to-consumer, high-tech underwear brands, which I describe in a story entitled “Somewhere Between Granny Panties And Thongs, New Underwear Brands Find Fans Online.”

[Image via Mack Weldon]