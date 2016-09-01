JetBlue is having a roller-coaster PR week

Yesterday, JetBlue was the talk of the town when it operated the first commercial flight from the United States to Cuba in more than a half-century. Everyone was happy. Life was good. This morning, the budget airline is the focus of a disturbing front-page story on The New York Daily News about how it apparently put a 5-year-old child on the wrong flight. The boy ended up in Boston instead of his intended destination of New York City, mistaken for another boy, who also ended up on the wrong flight. The airline confirmed the incident in a statement to the Daily News and said it took immediate steps to return the children to their correct destinations.