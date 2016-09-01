Bollywood ending: Disney is done making movies in India

Following a number of underperforming Bollywood films, the Walt Disney Company confirmed it will stop making movies in India. Some of its recent Hindi-language films—including Mohenjo Daro and Fitoor—were made on modest budgets (by Disney standards) but still lost money. Disney instead said that it would focus on Hollywood movies that could play well in India. The studio had a rare crossover hit this summer with The Jungle Book, which appealed to both Indian and American audiences, and has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Variety has more on this.

