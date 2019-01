The free bookmarking and read-later service has announced in a blog post that it will cease operating on September 30:

After more than five years of operation, the Readability article bookmarking/read-it-later service will be shutting down after September 30, 2016.

The company does not give any reasons why it is shutting down, but users will be able to export their bookmarks and saved articles into other read-later services like Instapaper, which was just acquired by Pinterest last month.