Female corporate directors are twice as likely to have professional tech experience

Female members of corporate boards of directors are almost twice as likely to have professional technology experience than their male board-member counterparts, a study from Accenture has found. The findings represent an opportunity for women with professional tech experience who wish to serve on corporate boards, says Roxanne Taylor, Accenture’s chief marketing and communications officer:
”As technology disrupts virtually every industry, companies need to think more broadly about the type of skills and experience needed for their boards, including getting more technology acumen into the boardroom. At the same time, they need to stay focused on gender diversity, since organizations with diversity at the board level perform better. Women directors with technology experience bring diversity and valuable insight—a clear recipe for strategic advantage.”
[Image: Accenture]