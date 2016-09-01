advertisement
Tim Cook: EU’s tax ruling is “political crap”

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Apple CEO Tim Cook has told the Irish Independent what he thinks of the EU’s ruling earlier this week, which said Apple must pay close to $14.5 billion in back taxes:

“It’s total political crap.”

Specifically, Cook is referring to the European Commission’s statement that Apple has an effective corporate tax rate of 0.005% in Ireland in 2014. “They just picked a number from I don’t know where. In the year that the Commission says we paid that tax figure, we actually paid $400m. We believe that makes us the highest taxpayer in Ireland that year.” Of course, what Cook leaves out is even if his $400 million number is correct and Apple paid more than any other taxpayer, it’s still paying only 50 euros in taxes on every 1 million euros it makes.

Apple is currently appealing the ruling.

