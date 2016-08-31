Egg-freezing tourism? Chinese women come to the U.S. for the procedure

Since fertility treatments for unmarried women is illegal in China, many women are heading to the U.S. to freeze their eggs, the New York Times reports. Married women must provide proof of marriage and a host of other forms of evidence before they can undergo any fertility-related interventions.

The paper explains that a well-known actress, Xu Jinglei, posted on Weibo (China’s answer to Twitter) that she had undergone the treatment in the U.S. in 2013. Many Chinese women had never heard of egg-freezing until then, but this spurred a new wave of interest.

Companies have taken advantage of this trend by connecting Chinese women to fertility clinics overseas. Some of these medical consultancies have seen a 10% to 15% increase in demand over the last three years.

