Designers support Hillary by creating campaign merchandise for her online store

The fashion industry is not being shy about supporting Hillary Clinton. Besides throwing actual fundraisers , many designers have created customized T-shirts that are now being sold on her campaign website .

Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Diane von Furstenberg, Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Joseph Altuzarra are among the designers who have created pieces for her as part of the “Made for History” collection. The shirts each cost $45 and are made in America. Of course, if T-shirts aren’t your thing, designers have created sparkly HRC pouches and bandanas as well.

The Donald Trump website has no comparable designer T-shirt collection.

