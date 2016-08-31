advertisement
Samsung stops shipping new Note 7 smartphones after a couple of them blew up 

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The news comes from the Korea Herald, which states that Samsung stopped shipping the new devices earlier this week. At least two Galaxy Note 7 owners posted images and video of the new device burnt to a crisp after the battery blew up. 

“Shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 are being delayed due to additional tests being conducted for product quality,” Samsung said in a statement to Reuters. Samsung didn’t say what it’s testing. 

“Samsung has stopped supplying the phones even though preorders have not yet been shipped,” the Korea Herald quoted a local telecom carrier as saying. “It is unclear whether the suspension is because of production constraints or a probe into the recent explosions.”

The Note 7 launched August 19 and is said to be selling briskly.  The device uses a new technology that makes the phone charge up quickly, but there’s no indication if that is a related factor in the explosions. 

[Image was posted by Mr. Ni66666 at Baidu]

