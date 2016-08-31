Samsung stops shipping new Note 7 smartphones after a couple of them blew up 

The news comes from the Korea Herald, which states that Samsung stopped shipping the new devices earlier this week. At least two Galaxy Note 7 owners posted images and video of the new device burnt to a crisp after the battery blew up.

“Shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 are being delayed due to additional tests being conducted for product quality,” Samsung said in a statement to Reuters. Samsung didn’t say what it’s testing.

“Samsung has stopped supplying the phones even though preorders have not yet been shipped,” the Korea Herald quoted a local telecom carrier as saying. “It is unclear whether the suspension is because of production constraints or a probe into the recent explosions.”

The Note 7 launched August 19 and is said to be selling briskly. The device uses a new technology that makes the phone charge up quickly, but there’s no indication if that is a related factor in the explosions.

[Image was posted by Mr. Ni66666 at Baidu]