Kim Kardashian’s Airbnb posts are worth about $397K in “influencer” dollars  

If you follow Kim Kardashian on social media you probably know that she is in New York right now. You probably also know she’s staying at an insanely expensive penthouse in TriBeCa ( New York magazine writes that it’s on the market for $24,500,000). The thing is: She’s not paying to stay in the space, Airbnb is. And Kardashian is sure to tag the company in all her posts about the posh accommodation.

Just checked into our NYC penthouse. Thanks @airbnb for the gift of our home away from home. A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 30, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

Thanks to this sponcon deal with Airbnb, Kardashian gets to stay in the place for free in exchange for posts that reach her millions of followers. A New York Times story yesterday went into detail about the fuzzy line between a social influencer “repping a brand” and formal sponsored content. It also gave some helpful numbers about how much social media stars get paid for these posts.

Using these numbers (which were averages from the social management platform Captiv8) as a backdrop, I calculated what the “influencer” worth of Kardashian’s Airbnb posts were. She posted one picture to Instagram (worth $150,000), one to Twitter (worth $60,000), and one to Facebook (worth $187,500). Putting that together, the whole promotion so far is worth about $397,500. And for that, Airbnb let her stay in a quarter-of-a-billion-dollar penthouse.

Of course, she may be getting paid extra money on top of that!