JetBlue Flight 387 lands safely in Santa Clara after historic U.S.-Cuba trip

JetBlue has a lot to brag about today. Aside from being one of the only U.S. carriers people actually kind of like, the budget airline just made the first commercial flight from the United States to Cuba in more than 50 years. Flight 387 touched down in Santa Clara a few minutes ago, according to ABC News, after departing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
JetBlue played up the event Wednesday with live updates on its Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter accounts. Search #HolaCuba for more.
We just cut the ribbon on our first flight to Cuba! Join us on Snapchat or Instagram for coverage! #HolaCuba ???????? pic.twitter.com/mcin6qBPjo
— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) August 31, 2016