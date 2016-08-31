Coursera gets into the online learning market

Today the online education company Coursera launched “Coursera for Business,” a corporate learning product. The company will “work directly with business leaders to create a custom curriculum that maps back to their business needs.”

With this new business offering, companies can use existing Coursera content to build programs for their employees. Initial customers include BNY Mellon, Boston Consulting Group, and L’Oréal.

Coursera talked about its new focus on business clients when it raised $60 million in venture capital last year. At the time, CEO Rick Levin called integrating with companies “the most novel thing we’ve done lately.”