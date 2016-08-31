MacBook fans are going to hate this catchy new jingle from Microsoft

The folks in Redmond are having a little fun with their cooler archrival this week courtesy of a new 30-second ad spot for the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. The commercial, spotted by Adweek this morning, features a surprisingly catchy jingle about all the ways the Surface Pro 4 is superior to the MacBook (in Microsoft’s opinion, of course). The highlights? Surface Pro 4 has a touch screen and a cool pen. The MacBook doesn’t. I guess, that settles that.