Google is taking on Uber in San Francisco

The search giant is encroaching on the ride shares space in the city thanks to a new carpooling initiative it is trying, reports the Wall Street Journal :

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., began a pilot program around its California headquarters in May that enables several thousand area workers at specific firms to use the Waze app to connect with fellow commuters. It plans to open the program to all San Francisco-area Waze users this fall, the person said. Waze, which Google acquired in 2013, offers real-time driving directions based on information from other drivers.

Google’s carpooling program doesn’t compete directly with Uber as it’s just looking for ways to connect riders who are all traveling in the same direction—but it is undercutting Uber and Lyft on price. Right now Waze’s carpooling fares cost about 54 cents a mile, less that most ride sharers charge.