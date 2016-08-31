68 million Dropbox  user credentials have been released on the internet

The usernames and hashed and salted passwords of 68 million Dropbox users have been released on the internet, reports Motherboard. The usernames and hashed and salted passwords date back to a Dropbox hack that occurred in 2012, so if you’ve changed your password since then you should be fine. Earlier this week Dropbox began requiring users who have not changed their passwords since 2012 to do so. If you haven’t done that yet, the time to do so is now. It’s also pretty wise to change your passwords at other sites if you used your Dropbox username (usually your email address) and password for multiple site logins.