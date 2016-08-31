California has proposed a new rule allowing for true driverless car testing

The new rule is a revision of one that is proposed in Assembly Bill 1592 in California that would allow for the testing of truly driverless cars in the state, reports TechCrunch . The revision says the state will soon allow:

“the testing of autonomous vehicles that do not have a driver seated in the driver’s seat and are not equipped with a steering wheel, a brake pedal, or an accelerator.”

This will be a boon for driverless car makers as currently all driverless vehicles need to have both a human behind the wheel and a steering wheel in the car itself. There are some caveats attached to the new rule, such as the vehicles couldn’t go over 35 mph, yet, still, the new rule is sure to be met with open arms by companies including Tesla, Apple, and Google, which are building AVs in the state.