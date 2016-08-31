Snapchat releases a web tool so you can easily make custom geofilters

Snapchat has allowed people to make custom geofilters since early this year, with the catch being you needed to create them in your own image editor. But now the company has rolled out an online web tool that makes creating custom geofilters much easier, with templates for birthdays, weddings, and more. The custom filters created with the web app will appear alongside other geofilters in the mobile app, and can be bought by users for as little as $5—giving Snapchat another revenue stream besides advertising.