Google’s DeepMind is now helping clinicians treat head and neck cancers

DeepMind is working with the NHS on a project to improve the scans used by radiotherapists, which are used to target cancerous cells with radiation and avoid killing healthy cells. Machine learning will help clinicians pinpoint the right tissue to target, a highly painstaking process that can take more than four hours for patients with head and neck cancers.

According to a report in the Guardian, DeepMind will partner with University College London Hospital, and will leverage anonymized scans from 700 patients.