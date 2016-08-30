Scientist files gender bias complaint against the National Institutes of Health

Bibiana Bielekova, a 47-year-old neuro-immunologist, has filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint against several leaders at the NIH, arguing that the institution is rife with gender bias. She has not received tenure, despite a strong record and plenty of recommendations from outside efforts, and her argument is that her gender has played a part in this decision.

Her situation is not uncommon: 22% of tenured scientists at NIH are women, which is a slight increase from 2011, when that figure was 19%. Women are also paid less, promoted more slowly, and hold fewer leadership positions.

Read more in the Washington Post.