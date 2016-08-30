Anne and Susan Wojcicki’s mom shares  secrets to raising successful daughters

It’s a question that’s often been asked. What was in the Wojcicki family water growing up? Susan Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube, Janet Wojcicki is a professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at UCSF, and Anne Wojcicki is cofounder and CEO of genetics company 23andMe.

Their mother, Esther, shared some of her parenting insights on Motto. Among them are:

• Kids should learn how to do things on their own. She encouraged her daughters to swim so they could play by the pool unsupervised, read street signs by themselves, and handle money.

• She encouraged the girls to simply not think about how they looked. She didn’t focus on the importance of being pretty, but she didn’t emphasize that self-acceptance was that important either.

• Name-brand clothing is really stupid. In fact, if there is a really great sale at the discount department store, it might not be a bad idea to take the girls out of school.