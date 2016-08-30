Google’s version of Uber will make ride-sharing more literal: report

According to the Wall Street Journal, which cited an anonymous source, Google plans to invite all San Francisco Waze users to use it starting this fall.

Though Google invested $258 million in Uber in 2013, its forthcoming carpooling app puts it into competition with the transportation company. (Both Google and Uber have also invested in autonomous cars.) Uber said on Monday that an executive at Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had stepped down from its board, citing conflict of interest.