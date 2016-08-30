Google’s version of Uber will make ride-sharing more literal: report

While Uber and Lyft function as on-demand taxi services, Google has reportedly been piloting an app that facilitates actual carpooling. Powered by Waze, the crowdsourced navigation app Google acquired in 2013, the service’s rates-per-mile are low enough that they help pay for gas, but discourage drivers from treating their ride-share as a source of income. Read: lower than Uber and Lyft’s rates.
According to the Wall Street Journal, which cited an anonymous source, Google plans to invite all San Francisco Waze users to use it starting this fall.
Though Google invested $258 million in Uber in 2013, its forthcoming carpooling app puts it into competition with the transportation company. (Both Google and Uber have also invested in autonomous cars.) Uber said on Monday that an executive at Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had stepped down from its board, citing conflict of interest.