Report: Google will fold Nest developers under its wing to streamline IoT effort

Google announced its “Brillo” operating system for the Internet of Things in May 2015, and Nest products were never made to integrate with that platform. That’s why I’m not too shocked by a report from Fortune today saying that Google will now absorb some Nest developers (and its connected home integration platform) as a way of making the Nest Thermostats, smoke alarms, and cameras part of a more cohesive and integrated IoT strategy.
The new, unified Google IoT group will be lead by the man behind the yet-to-be-released Google Home smart home assistant device, Hiroshi Lockheimer. The move may also make financial sense, as it presents an opportunity for Alphabet to reduce operating costs in its smaller, less profitable daughter companies.