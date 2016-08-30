Now you can earn cash from your Twitter videos

In an effort to lure more video creators to its platform, Twitter is now allowing users to c ash in on popular videos they create and upload to the service .

It’s similar to how Facebook and YouTube work with popular content creators. The site is offering video makers 70% of the money that a video generates from ads. In contrast, YouTube and Facebook only offer creators roughly 50% of the ad revenue.

Individuals can sign up to be part of the program through Twitter’s Amplify Publisher program. Joining involves a short application and approval process, after which a creator can choose to have pre-roll ads run on videos they upload, a process that simply involves checking a box during the upload process

Twitter’s video program is also non-exclusive, so content creators can potentially cross-post videos on other social networks to maximize their profits.