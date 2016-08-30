Now you can earn cash from your Twitter videos

In an effort to lure more video creators to its platform, Twitter is now allowing users to cash in on popular videos they create and upload to the service.
It’s similar to how Facebook and YouTube work with popular content creators. The site is offering video makers 70% of the money that a video generates from ads. In contrast, YouTube and Facebook only offer creators roughly 50% of the ad revenue.
Individuals can sign up to be part of the program through Twitter’s Amplify Publisher program. Joining involves a short application and approval process, after which a creator can choose to have pre-roll ads run on videos they upload, a process that simply involves checking a box during the upload process
Twitter’s video program is also non-exclusive, so content creators can potentially cross-post videos on other social networks to maximize their profits.