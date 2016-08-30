Want to get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars? Have over 7 million followers

Ever wonder why Kim Kardashian just loves to post pictures of her favorite products? Because she gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to do single posts.

According to the New York Times, social media accounts with millions of followers get paid insane amounts of money to post product placements. But since the social media “sponcon” market is so young, it’s still unclear whether these posts should be considered traditional ads.

Sapna Maheshwari, who wrote the article, tweeted some more data about how much social stars get paid. Here’s how much the most popular accounts make: