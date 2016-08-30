Weiner’s sexting scandal does NOT reflect poorly on Huma or Clinton campaign, NYT readers say

The New York Times is getting a fair amount of social media flak today after posting a story suggesting that Anthony Weiner’s latest sexting scandal could somehow undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, is a top aide to the Democratic nominee. She announced yesterday that she would finally be separating from her husband after the latest incident in which Weiner was caught exchanging lewd messages with a woman he met last year. On the front page of the Times website this morning was the headline, “Weiner’s Texts Cast a New Cloud Over Clinton Campaign.” But do they?
The problem with that interpretation is that most readers seem to see Abedin as the victim in all this, and few seem eager to connect Weiner to Clinton.
