Sonos announces voice control via Amazon’s Alexa platform

Like the rest of us, Sonos never saw Alexa coming. When Amazon announced its Echo smart speaker—and its Alexa voice control platform—nobody expected it to become the phenomenon it has.

Now Amazon Alexa is coming to Sonos, the companies announced this morning. Starting next year, owners of Sonos wireless smart speakers will be able to control their speakers using their voice. The integration will pair Sonos speakers with Alexa-enabled Amazon devices, much like Alexa can connect to thermostats, lights, and other smart home devices.

Like its new, deeper integration with Spotify (also announced this morning), the Alexa integration is all about giving Sonos speaker owners more options to control their music, breaking away from Sonos’s proprietary streaming app (if desired) and making the music listening experience more instantaneous.