Spotify’s new Sonos integration adds speaker controls to Spotify’s app

For many Sonos users, one drawback of the Wi-Fi smart speaker system is the limitation of its software. And even as Sonos’s proprietary music control app gets its own improvements, some people still balk at the notion of using a special app just to control their speakers at home.

That’s why Sonos is tightening its partnership with Spotify. In an upcoming release, the Spotify apps on mobile and desktop will add Sonos speaker controls via Spotify Connect. This will allow Spotify subscribers to stream directly to their Sonos speakers without jumping into a different app. This may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s a major convenience boost for Sonos users who happen to use Spotify. It also gives a slight leg up to Spotify among Sonos owners, since this way of playing music is a bit more convenient than other music services, who are all routed through Sonos’s own software.

The new feature will be available in beta in October.