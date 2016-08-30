Skinny bundles and “cord-nevers” cause headaches for cable TV

The new pay-TV numbers are out from research firm SNL Kagan, and they’re not good. Cable and satellite companies lost a bone-chilling 810,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2016, up from 625,000 for the same period last year. Over at TheWrap, Oriana Schwindt (a great TV reporter, IMHO) offers some context on why the numbers are both more and less of what they seem. For one thing, pay TV companies are offering a lot more slimmed-down packages these days, the kind that only include a few basic channels. These so-called skinny bundles beef up companies’ subscriber counts, but they don’t generate as much revenue. Then there are those pesky “cord-nevers,” which are different from cord cutters in that they never had a cable subscription to begin with. And, of course, they may never get one.