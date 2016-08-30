FTC loses data throttling lawsuit against AT&T due to “common carrier” status

The Federal Trade Commission has lost its lawsuit alleging that AT&T deceived customers by advertising unlimited data plans, yet then throttling data once those plans reached a certain threshold. The reason for the FTC’s failure in court was that AT&T’s status as a “common carrier” meant the company was exempt from FTC oversight, reports Ars Technica. The win for AT&T based on its common carrier status is a bit ironic as the company has fought its status in the past. The FTC has not said if it will appeal the judgment, so for now the ruling means that customers who purchased unlimited data plans from AT&T, yet had their data throttled, are not entitled to refunds from the company.