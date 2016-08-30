The EU orders Apple to repay up to $14.5 billion in taxes

The European Commission has ordered Apple to repay 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) plus interest after it found that the iPhone maker had its tax bill illegally reduced by Ireland, Bloomberg reports. That tax judgment’s massive amount is a record. Bloomberg says the European Union regulator found Apple benefited from a “selective tax treatment” in Ireland that gave it a “significant advantage” over other businesses. Both Apple and the Irish government have already said they will fight the decision.